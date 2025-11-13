Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Theatre staff protest against PMC’s Rangayatri app

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 08:08 am IST

Several theatre personalities, including Sunil Mahajan, Babasaheb Patil, Satyajit Dhandekar, Sameer Hampi, Pramod Nanavare, and others, participated in the protest.

Pune: Theatre producers, managers, and coordinators have opposed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) proposed ‘Rangayatri’ online reservation app, claiming that it contains several flaws. On Wednesday, they held a protest at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir. A memorandum of their demands was also submitted to the administration.

Theatre staff protest against PMC’s Rangayatri app
Theatre staff protest against PMC’s Rangayatri app

Several theatre personalities, including Sunil Mahajan, Babasaheb Patil, Satyajit Dhandekar, Sameer Hampi, Pramod Nanavare, and others, participated in the protest.

According to the protesters, if theatre bookings are managed through the app, the civic body will lose control over how and for what purposes the auditoriums are booked. They fear that political or influential social organisations could monopolise booking slots, making it difficult for theatre professionals to secure dates for their plays. They also warned that the move could cause financial losses to the civic body.

Sunil Mahajan, president of Kothrud Natya Parishad, said, “Currently, bookings are allocated quarterly based on previous performances, and online booking could disrupt the system, reducing the number of theatre shows. He warned that artists would intensify their agitation if the decision is not withdrawn.”

Patil, president of NCP’s Film and Cultural Wing, said, “A meeting is being arranged with guardian minister Ajit Pawar on the issue, and until then, the civic body should not make any decision regarding the app.”

News / Cities / Pune / Theatre staff protest against PMC’s Rangayatri app
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Theatre producers in Pune are protesting against the Pune Municipal Corporation's proposed 'Rangayatri' online reservation app, citing flaws that could lead to monopolization of booking slots by political groups and financial losses for the civic body. Prominent theatre personalities participated in the protest and warned of intensified agitation if the decision is not retracted.