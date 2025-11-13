Pune: Theatre producers, managers, and coordinators have opposed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) proposed ‘Rangayatri’ online reservation app, claiming that it contains several flaws. On Wednesday, they held a protest at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir. A memorandum of their demands was also submitted to the administration. Theatre staff protest against PMC’s Rangayatri app

Several theatre personalities, including Sunil Mahajan, Babasaheb Patil, Satyajit Dhandekar, Sameer Hampi, Pramod Nanavare, and others, participated in the protest.

According to the protesters, if theatre bookings are managed through the app, the civic body will lose control over how and for what purposes the auditoriums are booked. They fear that political or influential social organisations could monopolise booking slots, making it difficult for theatre professionals to secure dates for their plays. They also warned that the move could cause financial losses to the civic body.

Sunil Mahajan, president of Kothrud Natya Parishad, said, “Currently, bookings are allocated quarterly based on previous performances, and online booking could disrupt the system, reducing the number of theatre shows. He warned that artists would intensify their agitation if the decision is not withdrawn.”

Patil, president of NCP’s Film and Cultural Wing, said, “A meeting is being arranged with guardian minister Ajit Pawar on the issue, and until then, the civic body should not make any decision regarding the app.”