Theft at temple in Purandar days after temple thieves’ gang was busted

PUNE: Jewellery from a temple in Purandar area of Pune was stolen on the night intervening Thursday and Friday. The theft was reported four days after Pune rural police issued a statement of recovery of jewellery of around 25 temples across Maharashtra after nabbing a three-member gang.

The latest theft happened at Siddeshwar and Jogeshwari goddess temple located in Naigaon area of Purandare. Popat Jagannath Jagtap, 64, who works as priest at the temple filed the complaint.

Two heavy ornaments and equipment from the sanctum of the temple was stolen. One of them weighed 7.25 kg and is estimated to be worth ₹3,98,750, while the second stolen item wait 1.25 kg and is estimated to be worth ₹68,750, according to the police.

A case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house building tent or vessel et cetera) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Jejuri police station.

Meanwhile, the three persons arrested for committing thefts at around 25 temples across Maharashtra are in judicial custody.

The arrested were identified as husband-wife Shahrukh Raju Pathan, 24, a native of Purandar in Pune, Pooja Kaidev Madnal, 19, a native of Junabidi Kumbhari in Solapur, and residents of Gopal Shirgaon in Kolhapur and the woman’s sister Anita Govind Gajakosh, 19, who lives with the couple and is a native of Vijapur in Karnataka. The three have allegedly confessed to have stolen jewellery and valuables from around 24 temples in Nagpur, Wardha, Latur, Beed, Osmanabad, Satara, and Kolhapur along with Pune, according to the police.