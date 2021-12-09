There is no dearth of alternatives for leaders: Kanhaiya Kumar

PUNE Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, on Thursday, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that the party blamed Nehru for everything instead of delivery on their promises.

Kumar was speaking at a rally organised at Congress Bhavan in the city on Thursday.

Kumar said, “The opposition and the media are asking for an alternative to be provided for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In democracy there is no dearth of alternatives for leaders. Before Modi, there were leaders and even after him there will be good leaders. This is the power of democracy.”

Kanhaiya Kumar said, “Intentionally, government companies are weakened by the BJP government. To keep the balance in the market, there is a need to have the presence of government companies. If the BSNL remains in the market, private companies like Jio will not charge more. If there is Air India, private companies will not charge more.”

Kumar added, “Earlier, all governments were an alliance, like UPA 1 or UPA2, but this government intentionally announces itself as a Modi government. If an individual becomes more important than the party or country, it is harmful for democracy.”

Kanhaiya Kumar said, ‘This government and media are intentionally diverting citizens’ attention from basic issue to non-issues. Media speaks on issues which are not important to citizens.”

Congress leader and revenue minister Babasaheb Thorat, also speaking at the rally, said, “BJP used social media effectively and created a propaganda of wrong things. By using fake messages, they diverted voters from real issues.”