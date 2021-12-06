Home / Cities / Pune News / Thief breaks into seven houses in Katraj
The suspect broke into three houses in Wonder City and two houses each in Sunita Residency and Torna Society. The car that was damaged was parked in Karan Bharti Society, said police
A complaint in the matter has been lodged by a 58-year-old resident of Wonder City who lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,000 in cash and gold jewellery worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80,000. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A thief travelling in a car is on the run from the police for breaking into seven houses in one locality in Katraj and fleeing with cash and valuables worth 97,000 form one of them, said officials on Monday.

The suspect broke into three houses in Wonder City and two houses each in Sunita Residency and Torna Society. The car that was damaged was parked in Karan Bharti Society, said police.

“We have the CCTV footage that shows the same car driving into three societies in the area. The thief in the car also brushed past a past a vehicle parked in the fourth society. We have a suspect and we will arrest him soon,” said Police sub-inspector Dheeraj Gupta of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

A complaint in the matter has been lodged by a 58-year-old resident of Wonder City who lost 17,000 in cash and gold jewellery worth 80,000.

A case under sections 457, 380, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code has registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

