Three additional commissioners to monitor pre-monsoon works in Pune

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has instructed all three additional municipal commissioners to oversee pre-monsoon works to ensure the June 15 deadline is met.

According to the data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the civic administration has been able to only clean 102 km of stormwater lines and 23,000 manholes of its total 325 km lines and 55,300 manholes on drainage lines. With more than 50 per cent work incomplete and the monsoon rains expected to hit the city in the next three weeks, the civic chief took the decision after reviewing monsoon preparedness works.

With the civic chief heading PMC as the administrator, political leaders have blamed the civic body for delay in pre-monsoon works. Corporators used to monitor nullahs and drainage line cleaning works in their respective wards as elected representatives.

Kumar has instructed all its 15 ward offices to speed up nullah and drainage line cleaning works.

Jagdish Mulik, city unit president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said, “We pointed out the delay in pre-monsoon works during our recent meeting with the civic chief.”