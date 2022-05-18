Three additional commissioners to monitor pre-monsoon works in Pune
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has instructed all three additional municipal commissioners to oversee pre-monsoon works to ensure the June 15 deadline is met.
According to the data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the civic administration has been able to only clean 102 km of stormwater lines and 23,000 manholes of its total 325 km lines and 55,300 manholes on drainage lines. With more than 50 per cent work incomplete and the monsoon rains expected to hit the city in the next three weeks, the civic chief took the decision after reviewing monsoon preparedness works.
With the civic chief heading PMC as the administrator, political leaders have blamed the civic body for delay in pre-monsoon works. Corporators used to monitor nullahs and drainage line cleaning works in their respective wards as elected representatives.
Kumar has instructed all its 15 ward offices to speed up nullah and drainage line cleaning works.
Jagdish Mulik, city unit president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said, “We pointed out the delay in pre-monsoon works during our recent meeting with the civic chief.”
Ludhiana | Highway robbers’ gang busted with arrest of three
With the arrest of three accused, police busted a gang of robbers allegedly involved in a May 1 highway carjacking incident involving a taxi driver on National Highway 44 near Ladhowal. The accused, Ravidas, 23, Gurdeep Singh, 30, and all hail from Moga district, 24, Mandeep Singh. The accused are being questioned to uncover their involvement in similar highway robberies reported in the past.
PMC extends deadline for road repair works to June 10
The Pune Municipal Corporation has extended its deadline for road repair projects to June 10. The firm with the best proposal will be chosen to finish the road filling-up work as soon as possible,” said head of the road department of PMC, VG Kulkarni. This will prevent pathetic road conditions. Head of the department, Aniruddha Pawaskar said that discussions regarding permissions have already been carried out. The written permission too will be taken soon.
Buddha Nullah project: MLA Gogi inaugurates work of rising main line in Ludhiana
Under the ongoing ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi on Wednesday inaugurated the construction work of 'rising main line (pipeline)' to stop direct flow of sewage into the nullah. Gogi said the pipeline is laid to close all the outlets from where the domestic waste is dumped into the nullah, collecting and transferring the flow of these outlets to the IPS and finally to sewer treatment plant of MC.
Probe report on crematoria electric work fake bill yet to be submitted
Although the Pune Municipal Corporation constituted a four-member committee to conduct a departmental inquiry into fake bills worth Rs1 crore and the committee was expected to submit its probe report by December 3, 2021, the same hasn't been submitted yet. Fake bills worth Rs1 crore were submitted with the accounts department for electric works carried out at the four crematoriums in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic.
PMC to infuse ₹20cr every month into PMPML to recover losses
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to hand over ₹20 crore per month to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to cover its operational losses. PMPML, city's only public transport body, faced huge losses in the financial year 2021-22 mostly due to disruption in service due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced footfall. Total cumulative losses reached ₹610 crore during the financial year amid PMC's shareholding standing at 60 per cent.
