Three booked for hacking 19-year-old to death in Karvenagar

PUNE Three unidentified people have been booked for hacking to death a 19-year-old in Karvenagar area of Pune
Published on Dec 27, 2021 10:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The deceased man has been identified as Ail Rajednra Jadhav, a resident of Vadarvasti in Karvenagar area of Pune.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the man’s sister identified as Varsha Chougule, 28, also a resident of Karvenagar.

The deceased man was at Shakti chowk in Karvenagar to drop his cousin sister to Karvenagar Tathawade garden and was returning home when the assailants arrived on a motorbike and attacked Jadhav with a sickle from behind before fleeing, said officials.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Alankar police station. Senior police inspector Sangeeta Patil is investigating the case.

