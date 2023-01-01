Three charred to death in firecracker factory blast at Solapur

A major fire broke out at the Firecrackers factory near Pangari village in Barshi tehsil in Solapur district, killing at least three people and injuring three more.

According to police officials, firecrackers were stored in the factory unit where 60 workers were employed, but it is unclear how many people were present inside the factory during the fire because the cracker manufacturing unit was closed on Sunday.

As per eyewitnesses, after the initial fire at around 2:30 p.m., minor explosions occurred, resulting in massive fumes in the factory.

According to Shirish Sardeshpande, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Solapur Rural, “Three people have died and three others have been injured in a fire that broke out in a firecrackers factory near Barshi. Police and fire departments are on the scene, and the victims are receiving all necessary assistance.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited another fire tragedy site in Igatpuri, said, “All steps are being taken to rescue the persons and injured have been provided necessary aid.”

After the fire broke out, a large amount of smoke began to pour out of the unit.

Following the incident, the fire department and police department both rushed to the scene and began a rescue operation. Because of the firecrackers, the fire spread rapidly and many more were feared to be trapped in it.

According to Solapur rural police, all injured were shifted to the government hospital in Barshi. However, one woman who was seriously injured was shifted to a hospital in Osmanabad.

Initial reports suggest the fire broke out due to firecrackers but after a detailed investigation exact reason behind it will come forward, said, police officials.

Locals who first reached the spot to rescue people struck inside said, it took at least an hour for the fire brigade team to reach the spot. The cracker-making unit has been set up at a hillock with no other industries around.

