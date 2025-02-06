Menu Explore
Three detained for vandalising vehicles in Bibwewadi

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 06, 2025 05:40 AM IST

They are on record criminals and vandalised vehicles including cars, auto rickshaws were parked along the roadside, said police

Pune city police detained three persons for vandalising at least 25 vehicles in Bibwewadi area at around 2:30 am on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Abhishekh Pandhare (23), Ganraj Sunil Thakar (23) and a minor all residents of Bibwewadi area (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused have been identified as Abhishekh Pandhare (23), Ganraj Sunil Thakar (23) and a minor all residents of Bibwewadi area. They are on record criminals and vandalised vehicles including cars, auto rickshaws were parked along the roadside, said police.

Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 5), warned that strict action will be taken against persons involved in such acts. “Nobody can take law and order into their hands. Strict action will be taken against the accused involved in such things,’’ he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for mischief and causing damage to property.

