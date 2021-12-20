Three elders of Lingayat community booked for social boycott of a family in Pune

PUNE Three elder members of the Lingayat community were booked by the Pune police for social boycott of a family. Reason being, one of the family members had an inter-caste marriage. The incident happened on November 27 and a complaint was lodged on December 4. However, the case was registered only on Monday.

“We were attending an engagement ceremony on November 27, 2021 of maternal uncle’s son. One of the panch insulted my father and forced him out of the social gathering. I was also with him. We registered a complaint on December 4. But the police were not registering a case. We approached the Andhashradha Nirmoolan Samiti and took their help to get the case registered,” said Dheeraj Ramchandra Pangudwale.

Pangudwale family members from Khadki area of Pune had received an invitation to the ceremony from their relatives, according to a complaint lodged by Dheeraj’s father, Ramchandra Bhausaheb Pangudwale who is a retired employee of the ammunition factory in Khadki.

“The ceremony was in Araneshwar and I had an invitation from the family as well as the society. These panch people (community elders) said we cannot bless the couple as we have been boycotted form the society. The people from our local circle said this is wrong and joined us in speaking against the panch but they did not change their mind. They tried to wrap up the ceremony before we could enter. So I left from there,” said Ramchandra Pangudwale.

Nandini Jadhav, Pune unit head of the Andhashradha Nirmoolan Samiti , an organisation started by slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, helped the family get the case registered.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of Maharashtra Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2016 was registered at Dattawadi police station.