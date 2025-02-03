Menu Explore
Three held for illegal sale of cricket match tickets

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 03, 2025 05:26 AM IST

The incident was reported on Friday during the fourth T20 International Cricket match between India and England

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested three individuals for allegedly illegally selling cricket match tickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Academy in Gahunje.

As per Dehu Road police, on Friday before the match, police got information about some individuals selling match tickets in the black market. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Arjun Shashikant Sappaguru (22) from Mamurdi, Ravindra Manohar Bansode (27) from Mamurdi, and Rahul Raju Kanade (24) from Dehu Road.

As per Dehu Road police, on Friday before the match, police got information about some individuals selling match tickets in the black market. Accordingly, police raided the spot and arrested the accused.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused purchased a few cricket match tickets online at 2,647 per ticket and they were allegedly trying to sell these tickets at 6,000 per ticket. Police seized mobile and cricket match tickets from the accused.

Vikram Bansode, senior police inspector at Dehu Road police station, said, “Arrested accused were found selling cricket match tickets at much inflated rates. They were arrested and produced before the court which granted them custody till February 3.’’

The case was registered on Saturday at the Dehu Road police station as per the complaint filed by Sunil Shirsat, police constable of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell under sections 112 (2), 3(5) of the BNS.

