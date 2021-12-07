Three in Pune police custody for shooting builder in Katraj

PUNE Three men have been remanded to Pune police custody by a local court for pumping six bullets into a local builder, who owed them money, in Katraj on Monday morning.

The deceased, identified as Sameer Shaikh alias Lalbadshah Husain Manoor, 32, is a resident of Kalubainagar locality in Phalenagar area of Ambegaon Pathar in Katraj.

Along with a man named Mehboob Saifan Bulargi, 33, to whom Shaikh allegedly owed money, a minor boy claiming to be 17 years of age, and two men identified as Nilesh Sunil Kumbhar, 30, and Sufian Faiyaz Chauri, 19, were also arrested by the police late on Monday. The three have been remanded to police custody till December 14 by Judicial magistrate first class PS Jondhale.

An illegal weapon was recovered from their possession, said officials.

“There was a financial dispute between them, that’s true but to indulge in such violence over ₹2.5 lakh seems suspicious. It is one of the reasons we asked for custody remand. One other reason is also to identify if there was a bigger conspiracy and if other people were involved in this plot,” said public prosecutor Girish Bargaje.

Manoor was shot dead while he was sitting on a red Royal Enfield Bullet in front of an eatery called Rohit Wadewale. The four men arrived on two two-wheelers and fled in the direction of Katraj dairy.

Mehboob Bulargi had given a construction project to Shaikh and had paid ₹17 lakh for it. Work of ₹10 lakh was completed, and Shaikh returned ₹5 lakh through irregular payments. But Bulargi was asking for the final payment of ₹2.5 lakh which Shaikh was avoiding.