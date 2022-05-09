Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three killed after gas tanker overturns, rams into cars on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Assistant police inspector Mahesh Chavan of highway police said that the identity of the three victims and the tanker driver could not be ascertained immediately
Traffic on both lanes of the high-speed corridor was stopped for over an hour after the accident. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 09, 2022 05:15 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Three persons were killed after propylene -carrying gas tanker overturned and hit two cars among other vehicles on Pune-Mumbai Expressway at around 12.30 pm on Monday. The tanker was on its way to Mumbai from Pune.

According to the police, the tanker driver lost control over the wheels near the Khopoli exit slope and landed on the Pune lane. The highway police carried out rescue and relief operations following the accident. Four persons have sustained minor injuries and were taken to a private hospital, police said.

Traffic on both lanes of the high-speed corridor was stopped for over an hour after the accident.

Khopoli police station incharge Shirish Pawar said that there was no gas leakage after the collision. “We took help from fire brigade officials and sprayed water over the tanker to ward off fire threats. The car pile-up on the road was removed and the highway was opened up for traffic. Three persons died during the accident,” he said.

The highway police claimed that the tanker driver has sustained serious injuries, and he has been admitted to an intensive care unit at a private hospital in Pune.

The two cars which met with the accident were removed from the spot with the help of cranes.

Assistant police inspector Mahesh Chavan of highway police said that the identity of the three victims and the tanker driver could not be ascertained immediately.

