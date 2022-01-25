Three leopard cubs rescued in Hinjewadi

PUNE The forest department has rescued three leopard cubs which were found in the sugarcane field of farmer Mohan Jadhav in Nere village which is located neat Rajiv Gandhi Hinjewadi IT Park on Monday morning.

Leopards and their cubs are often spotted by citizens. Residents of the area fear as the leopard has been spotted frequently over the past two years. Last year a leopard had killed two young calves in the same village while five hens were eaten by the leopard at Kasarsai village, a year ago.

Vitthal Palve, a labourer spotted the cubs in the field and informed the farm owner Mohan Jadhav. The family immediately informed the forest department after which the Mulshi Forest Range officials reached the spot along with RESQ NGO members.

Forest department officials said that cubs are between 15 days to a month old and will be kept at the same place where they were found. The area will be kept under CCTV surveillance to track the leopard movement of the mother and also carry out further research.

During the first week of Jan, a successful rescue and conservation effort by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department rescued a pair of 45-day-old leopard cubs found in a sugar cane field in Nirgude Village in Junnar taluka and reunited with the parents.

Incidents so far

Pune city witnessed its first leopard attack in Oct 2021, when Sambhaji Athole (45), out on a morning walk in Gosavi Vasti in Hadapsar was attacked.

Junnar has lost 34 people and had 108 injured in leopard attacks since 2001. While the number of deceased in Junnar has been restricted to one per year since 2015, barring 2018, when there were two deaths, and 2020 when there were no deaths, the livestock in the area has seen an increased threat over the years.

With 382 animals attacked by leopards in 2001, the number has gone up to 1,178 in 2021, according to the records of the forest department.