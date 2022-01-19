Home / Cities / Pune News / Three of family killed as car rams into sugarcane truck in Pune
Published on Jan 19, 2022 05:35 PM IST
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE Three persons of a family in Pune district’s Baramati were killed and one more was injured after their car rammed into a sugarcane-laden trailer on the Pune-Baramati road late on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 10:30pm along a stretch of Pune-Baramati road passing through Tardoli village, said officials.

The three deceased were members of the same family and were identified as mother Ashwini Bhandari, son Milind Bhandari, and daughter Kavita Kalaskar, according to the police. One other person who was with the family is critically injured and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune.

“They were driving towards Baramati. The tractor was attached to two trailers and was heading in the same direction. The car came from behind and rammed into the tractor,” said Assistant police inspector Somnath Lande of Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station.

The four were travelling back to Baramati after attending a function in Pune. The incident was recorded at Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station.

Wednesday, January 19, 2022
