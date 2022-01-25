Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Three policemen, two firemen from Pune bag President’s award
pune news

Three policemen, two firemen from Pune bag President’s award

PUNE Three policemen from Pune city police and two of fire brigade officials, including the chief of Pune city fire brigade, have bagged various President’s award as per the government notification released on the eve of Republic Day
Three policemen from Pune city police and two of fire brigade officials, including the chief of Pune city fire brigade, have bagged various President’s award. (In pic) The chief fire officer of Pune city fire brigade Prashant Ranpise who received the award. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 08:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Three policemen from Pune city police and two of fire brigade officials, including the chief of Pune city fire brigade, have bagged various President’s award as per the government notification released on the eve of Republic Day.

The three policemen to receive the award are- police sub-inspector Prakash Bhila Chaudhury currently posted at Special branch of Pune city police, assistant police sub-inspectors Pandurang Lashman Vanjale posted at anti extortion squad, and Vijay Uttam Bhong posted at Lashkar police station of Pune city police. They were all awarded the police medal for meritorious service.

The chief fire officer of Pune city fire brigade Prashant Ranpise is the fourth person from Pune city to get the President’s fire service medal for distinguished service. Fireman Chandrakant Narayan Anandas was awarded Fire service medal for meritorious service.

Among other police officials posted in other offices in Pune are Deputy superintendent of police, Sitaram Laxman Jadhav posted at the additional director general of police and director (communication and transport) and assistant sub-inspector Kashinath Ubhe of the Pune unit of Anti terrorism sqaud.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP