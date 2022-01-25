Home / Cities / Pune News / Three policemen, two firemen from Pune bag President’s award
PUNE Three policemen from Pune city police and two of fire brigade officials, including the chief of Pune city fire brigade, have bagged various President’s award as per the government notification released on the eve of Republic Day
Published on Jan 25, 2022 08:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Three policemen from Pune city police and two of fire brigade officials, including the chief of Pune city fire brigade, have bagged various President’s award as per the government notification released on the eve of Republic Day.

The three policemen to receive the award are- police sub-inspector Prakash Bhila Chaudhury currently posted at Special branch of Pune city police, assistant police sub-inspectors Pandurang Lashman Vanjale posted at anti extortion squad, and Vijay Uttam Bhong posted at Lashkar police station of Pune city police. They were all awarded the police medal for meritorious service.

The chief fire officer of Pune city fire brigade Prashant Ranpise is the fourth person from Pune city to get the President’s fire service medal for distinguished service. Fireman Chandrakant Narayan Anandas was awarded Fire service medal for meritorious service.

Among other police officials posted in other offices in Pune are Deputy superintendent of police, Sitaram Laxman Jadhav posted at the additional director general of police and director (communication and transport) and assistant sub-inspector Kashinath Ubhe of the Pune unit of Anti terrorism sqaud.

