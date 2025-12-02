Three school-going siblings killed as drunk bus driver mows down pedestrians in Hinjewadi

Three school-going siblings were killed and three others, including their older sister, were injured on Monday evening after a speeding bus of a private company, allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol, rammed a two-wheeler and then ploughed into pedestrians near Panchratna Chowk in Hinjewadi. The accident occurred around 5.45 pm, and the driver was arrested on the spot. Police said a breath test and preliminary inquiry confirmed the driver was intoxicated and speeding. (HT)

The deceased were identified as Suraj Devendra Prasad (6), Archana (9) and Priya (16). Their elder sister, Riya (17), sustained minor injuries. Motorcycle rider Avinash Haridas Chavan (26) and pedestrian Vimal Raju Ozarkar (40) were also injured, with Chavan in critical condition. Riya was discharged after treatment. Chavan is admitted to Hinjewadi Hospital, while Ozarkar is being treated at Mulshi Millennium Hospital.

Devendra Prasad, father of the children, who migrated to Pune from Uttar Pradesh 15 years ago and runs a laundry shop, said they were simply walking home. “Our children were returning from school. They were on the footpath when they were crushed. It wasn’t their mistake. Why were they crushed?” he told Hindustan Times.

The children studied at a government school, a few metres from the accident site.

According to eyewitnesses, the private company bus (MH 14 LL 7233), driven by Nagnath Rajabahu Gujar (36) of Bhosari, was travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk towards Wakad when it first hit a two-wheeler (MH 10 CE 0481), leaving the rider grievously injured. Gujar then lost control and crashed into pedestrians walking on the footpath.

Police said a breath test and preliminary inquiry confirmed the driver was intoxicated and speeding.

“Prima facie, it seems the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol, due to which he lost control,” said Vishal Gaikwad, DCP (Zone 2).

Balaji Pandhare, SPI, Hinjewadi police station, said, “The deceased siblings studied in a nearby Zilla Parishad school. We have arrested the driver and are in the process of registering a case.”

Investigators said the firm whose employees were being transported has outsourced operations to Maitreya Travels, which operates the bus. The vehicle had picked up 20–22 employees and left the company at 5.30 pm; the mishap occurred within 15 minutes.

Police have summoned Bhausaheb Ghomal, linked to the bus operating firm, for questioning. The driver and bus owner have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accident sparked panic as locals rushed to rescue the victims. The incident comes barely a month after two motorcyclists died under a cement mixer in Hinjewadi, once again raising concerns about traffic safety in the IT park hub. Residents said the tragedy highlights the urgent need for stricter monitoring of heavy and transport vehicle drivers in the area.