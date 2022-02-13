Three trucks carrying 80 tonne rice from rationing shops seized; 6 arrested

PUNE The Pune police on Friday intercepted three trucks and arrested six men for illegally carrying rice meant for Public distribution system (PDS) to Raigad through Pune.

The arrested men have been identified as truck drivers Mohamad Irfan Mehmudul Hasan Ansari, 32, Irfan Sheru Shiakh, 28, Mohammad Asif Abdul Latif Ansari, 30, Mohammad Ibrahim Mohammad Jabbar, 55, and cleaner Shaikh Javed Rahim, 44, along with Mustakim Ismail Shah, 23, all residents of Dhule, according to the police.

The police received information about three trucks are coming towards Hadapsar on Friday. Assistant police inspector Vaishali Bhosale of unit two of Pune police crime branch formed three teams and set a trap to catch the truck drivers. When questioned, the men told the police that they were carrying rice from Kopal, Karnataka to Raigad, Maharashtra. The men later revealed to the police that the rice was procured from rationing shop also known as fair price shop after which the police registered a case against them.

“The men told us that the rice was going from Shri Kanaklakshmi Afro Traders New APMC yard CBS Gunj Gangawati, Kopal, Karnataka to Jay Anand Food Industries in Khopoli, Raigad. From three trucks a total of 800 quintal (80 tonne) rice estimated to be worth ₹97,44,000 was seized and the further investigation is being done by crime branch unit two of Pune city police,” read a statement from Pune police crime branch official.

A case under section 420 (cheating), 409 (space), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code along with section 3 and seven of essential commodities act, 1955 has been registered at Hadapsar police station.