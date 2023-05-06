3 workers die as fire breaks out at godown in Pune’s Wagholi

Three workers were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a decoration material godown in the Wagholi area in Pune late Firday night, officials said.

Three workers were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a decoration material godown in the Wagholi area in Pune late Firday night, officials said. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials, the Pune Fire Brigade received a call around 11.43 pm about the blaze at the Ubale Nagar godown of Shubh Sajavat, a firm that provides material for setting up pandals for various functions.The material caught fire which subsequently spread when several LPG cylinders stored in the godown exploded.

The fire brigade said four LPG cylinders exploded during the incident. According to officials, next to the site, there was another godown that had a stock of about 400 LPG cylinders. The firefighters ensured that the fire did not spread to the second godown, averting a major tragedy.

Immediately after the call, a team of nine fire brigade vehicles and 45 firemen from the Pune Municipal Corporation and four vehicles from the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) were promptly dispatched to the scene and were able to bring the fire under control.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Fortunately, the quick actions of the fire brigade officials prevented a major incident as there was another godown nearby with at least 400 LPG cylinders. Had the fire spread in neighbouring premises there, it could have caused significant damage,” said a fire brigade official.

The official said, adding that they shifted 400 gas cylinders from a godown in the vicinity to safety.

Meanwhile, after the blaze was extinguished, firefighters carried out cooling operations at the godown for a few hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON