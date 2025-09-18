Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Three-year-old rescued from kidnappers; couple arrested

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 04:44 am IST

The police have arrested a couple and rescued a three-year-old, kidnapped from Ranjangaon MIDC area, from Ludhiana in Punjab.

On Friday, when the complainant and her brother returned from office, they noticed the minor and accused missing and their mobile numbers unreachable. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused have been identified as Poojadevi alias Vanita Arjun Yadav, 37, and her husband Arjunkumar Yadav, 36, hailing from Chausa in Bihar and living at Ranjagaon MIDC industrial area. The accused were arrested on Tuesday.

The minor was reported missing last Friday.

According to the police, the child’s mother, who stayed with her brother, left her son under the care of Vanita as the brother-sister duo worked at a private company.

On Friday, when the complainant and her brother returned from office, they noticed the minor and accused missing and their mobile numbers unreachable.

Mahadev Waghmode, inspector, Ranjangaon MIDC Police Station, said, “The mother waited for her son for almost two days before filing a police complaint.”

Based on technical analysis, the Pune police nabbed the accused from Ludhiana with the help of their Punjab counterpart and rescued the boy.

Waghmode said, “The accused confessed to the crime stating that they were childless.”

