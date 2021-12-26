Time-bound Covid vax programme for minors needed: Maharashtra state task force

PUNE As the Prime Minister announced that from January 3, adolescents aged 15-18 years will be eligible for the Covid vaccination, the Maharashtra state task force has suggested a time-bound vaccination programme for this age group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sanjay Oak, chairman of the state task force, said that the majority of this age group should be immunised within one-1.5 months. He also emphasised the completion of the vaccination of the eligible adult population with both doses.

“In terms of children, we actually had asked for the vaccination of the 12-18 age group. But 15-18 years old has evolved as a subset. Through the task force I have requested the government to design a time-bound programme. I have suggested that in 1-1.5 months the majority of children could be immunised. Currently the age group is 15-18. So, let’s immunise the maximum number in this age group,” said Dr Sanjay Oak in Mumbai on Sunday.

He also explained that paediatric inoculation will be carried out at government and private centres. “I am sure that in the upcoming days, the centre will also give permission to inoculate 12-14-year olds as well. To fight Omicron it was essential to begin the vaccination of this age group. Administration is completely ready for it. Which centres should be utilised are identified. Supply will be ensured by administration, but vaccine doses will be administered in government, private centres and also through some schools,” said Dr Oak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State Health minister Rajesh Tope also claimed that his department is ready to carry out the paediatric immunisation programme and to administer precautionary doses to health workers in the 60-plus age group with comorbidities. “When centres will issue the guidelines, and we are fully prepared to carry out these programmes. Public health department and its staff will implement it properly,” said Rajesh Tope.