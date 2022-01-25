Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Tired of husband’s drunken antics, woman, brother-in-law hacks him to death
pune news

Tired of husband’s drunken antics, woman, brother-in-law hacks him to death

On Sunday afternoon, the woman asked for help from her sister’s husband and they both beat Kaptansingh to death in their house
The Pune police on Monday, arrested a woman and her brother-in-law for allegedly killing her labourer husband due to his drunken abusive behaviour. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 11:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune police on Monday, arrested a woman and her brother-in-law for allegedly killing her labourer husband due to his drunken abusive behaviour.

The deceased man has been identified as Kaptansingh Nayak, 37, while the two arrested have been identified as Anjali Chavan-Nayak, 32, and Gajendra Chittarsingh Nayak, 36, according to the police. Kaptansingh and his wife Anjali lived in Keshavnagar area of Mundhwa.

The deceased man is a native of Delhi living in Pune and working as a daily wage labourer. He allegedly had a drinking habit and regularly assaulted his wife in a drunken state. On Sunday afternoon, the woman asked for help from her sister’s husband and they both beat Kaptansingh to death in their house, according to police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Mundhwa police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP