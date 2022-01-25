Tired of husband’s drunken antics, woman, brother-in-law hacks him to death

PUNE The Pune police on Monday, arrested a woman and her brother-in-law for allegedly killing her labourer husband due to his drunken abusive behaviour.

The deceased man has been identified as Kaptansingh Nayak, 37, while the two arrested have been identified as Anjali Chavan-Nayak, 32, and Gajendra Chittarsingh Nayak, 36, according to the police. Kaptansingh and his wife Anjali lived in Keshavnagar area of Mundhwa.

The deceased man is a native of Delhi living in Pune and working as a daily wage labourer. He allegedly had a drinking habit and regularly assaulted his wife in a drunken state. On Sunday afternoon, the woman asked for help from her sister’s husband and they both beat Kaptansingh to death in their house, according to police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Mundhwa police station.