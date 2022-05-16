Tomato prices shoot up to 60 per kg in Pune

PUNE There is no end in sight to the hike in vegetable prices with the ubiquitous tomato, too, now selling for ₹60 per kg, further adding to the common man’s woes. Not just tomatoes, the prices of several other vegetables have witnessed a rise lately.

Tomato prices have soared at both wholesale and retail markets due to a short supply caused by unseasonal rain in some tomato producing areas besides rising mercury and escalating transport costs.

Deepak Dhotre, a vegetable vendor in Yerawada, who has been in this business for the last 35 years, said, “We used to sell tomatoes for ₹10 per kg till last month. However, due to the increase in prices at the wholesale level, we are now selling them for ₹60 per kg.”

Although the hike in vegetable prices is a cyclical phenomenon which occurs at the end of summer ever year, the price rise has been particularly high this year. “During the corresponding period last year, the price of tomatoes rose to ₹40 per kg. This year however, the rise is the highest,” said Dhotre.

There are many factors contributing to this sudden rise in prices. Saif Mohammad, a third-generation vegetable vendor in the Shivaji market area, said, “The post-pandemic effect on the market coupled with the heat waves and the international economic scenario has made the situation worse for us. We used to purchase tomatoes for approximately ₹20 per kg from wholesalers. Now, we are buying them for ₹47 per kg from the wholesale market.”

Small vendors are the worst affected, but there are hardly any policies to assist them. Mohammad said, “We face the heat of inflation and also the wastage of vegetables but no government assistance is available for us vegetable vendors.”

Soaring mercury levels across the country are among the main reasons for the wastage of vegetables. Feroz Khan, another vendor also from the Shivaji market area, said, “Due to the heatwaves, the vegetables rot easily. Additionally, untimely showers spoil tomatoes at the production stage itself. This has reduced the shelf life of this vegetable leading to more wastage.”

“The increase in transportation costs has added to our expenses. This has made purchase costlier. The transportation costs have increased from ₹200 to ₹400, contributing to an approximately 20% rise in expenses,” said Khan.

While inflation has multiplied the vegetable vendors’ woes, there hasn’t been much of a dip in the sale of tomatoes. Ankit Sinha, owner of Hoshtel99, a hotel in Koregaon park, said, “Tomatoes are the primary ingredient in almost all dishes. So, we cannot reduce their purchase. As hotels, we cannot increase the cost of dishes either because that might lead to us losing customers. So, my profit margin has been affected to some extent. However, the losses faced by street food vendors are much higher than those faced by big restaurants.”

Sadly, basic kitchen staples seem to be the worst hit in the ongoing retail inflation.