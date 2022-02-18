Torana, Rajgadh cleanliness drive to celebrate Shivajayanti this year

PUNE: In a bid to celebrate this “Shivajayanti” on February 19 in a unique manner, the Pune district administration and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have come together to clean and preserve historical forts in the state. To begin with, district officials, local villagers, trekker group volunteers and ASI officials have joined hands to conduct a cleanliness drive at two major forts in Pune district namely, Torana and Rajgadh.

As there were no Shivajayanti celebrations over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has taken up several initiatives to celebrate the occasion this year. “Under the supervision of state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, two of the forts in Pune district - Torana and Rajgadh – have been selected by the Sukanu committee to celebrate Shivajayanti. We are going to hold a cleanliness drive in these forts from the morning in which many people will participate. Right from our officials, ASI officers, the police department and local villagers together will be cleaning the forts,” said Rajendra Kachare, Bhor sub-divisional officer (SDO).

While all the Covid protocol will be followed during the Shivajayanti celebrations, four teams of the health department will be deployed at the entrance to these forts and an ambulance will be kept ready for any medical emergency situation. Two nodal officers have been appointed to look after all the arrangements and the cleanliness drive. A special meeting was called on Thursday by Kachare to review the Shivajayanti arrangements. “We are extremely happy to volunteer and clean our historical forts on Shivajayanti day. Since the last two years, we were not able to celebrate the occasion and now after the relaxation given by the state government, we hope that this year comes with positivity for all forthcoming festivals,” said Prasad Khandawe, a villager from Velhe taluka.

