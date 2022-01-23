Home / Cities / Pune News / Tourist places in Pune to reopen from today
pune news

Tourist places in Pune to reopen from today

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had not issued an official order regarding reopening gardens, swimming pools, open grounds, and public spaces in the corporation limits late till Sunday
The decision regarding the same was taken by Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar after a Covid-19 review meeting on Saturday. Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued the order to the effect on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
The decision regarding the same was taken by Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar after a Covid-19 review meeting on Saturday. Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued the order to the effect on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 11:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Pune district collector has issued an order about the reopening of tourist destinations from Monday.

The decision regarding the same was taken by Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar after a Covid-19 review meeting on Saturday. Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued the order to the effect on Sunday.

However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had not issued an official order regarding reopening gardens, swimming pools, open grounds, and public spaces in the corporation limits late till Sunday.

While officials in Pune Cantonment and Khadki Cantonment boards stated that, the order of the PMC will be binding on the two cantonment boards while Dehu Cantonment Board will implement the order issued by the PCMC commissioner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out