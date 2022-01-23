Tourist places in Pune to reopen from today

PUNE The Pune district collector has issued an order about the reopening of tourist destinations from Monday.

The decision regarding the same was taken by Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar after a Covid-19 review meeting on Saturday. Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued the order to the effect on Sunday.

However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had not issued an official order regarding reopening gardens, swimming pools, open grounds, and public spaces in the corporation limits late till Sunday.

While officials in Pune Cantonment and Khadki Cantonment boards stated that, the order of the PMC will be binding on the two cantonment boards while Dehu Cantonment Board will implement the order issued by the PCMC commissioner.