Tourists stuck at Sinhagad fort as protestors stop e-buses

Several tourists who visited Sinhagad fort on Sunday had to wait for a longer duration in the evening hours to return home as e-buses were not plying for three hours.

The buses were stuck as many local private vehicle owners from Donje village were angry with the decision to ban private vehicles that led to the agitation at the Sinhagad fort.

The locals have been opposing the e-bus initiative from the administration citing that it has adversely affected their business.

On weekends, PMPML has organised 25 buses for visitors while on weekdays 10 buses are operational.

The administration started the e-buses service on May 2 this year while prohibiting private buses.

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) spokesperson said, “Many visitors at the Sinhagad fort were stuck from early afternoon till late evening hours on Sunday due to an agitation by private vehicle owners who have been banned now from transporting passengers.”

According to the spokesperson, the agitation was led by an organisation called Shiv Premi Sanghatna. “The agitation resulted in buses not being able to ply up and down the ghat section for at least three hours. With the number of visitors increasing due to the weekend, the same led to visitors stranded for hours both at the fort and down near the parking lot,” added a PMPML spokesperson.

Sayali Shinde, who was visiting with her friends, said, “I had to wait for three hours before I reached the foot of the fort. Buses were there but they were not moving from the top as a protest was underway.”

Ketki Zirpe, another tourist, said, “Most of the people were tired initially due to heat and then waiting for longer duration to come back.”

