Tourists stuck at Sinhagad fort as protestors stop e-buses
Several tourists who visited Sinhagad fort on Sunday had to wait for a longer duration in the evening hours to return home as e-buses were not plying for three hours.
The buses were stuck as many local private vehicle owners from Donje village were angry with the decision to ban private vehicles that led to the agitation at the Sinhagad fort.
The locals have been opposing the e-bus initiative from the administration citing that it has adversely affected their business.
On weekends, PMPML has organised 25 buses for visitors while on weekdays 10 buses are operational.
The administration started the e-buses service on May 2 this year while prohibiting private buses.
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) spokesperson said, “Many visitors at the Sinhagad fort were stuck from early afternoon till late evening hours on Sunday due to an agitation by private vehicle owners who have been banned now from transporting passengers.”
According to the spokesperson, the agitation was led by an organisation called Shiv Premi Sanghatna. “The agitation resulted in buses not being able to ply up and down the ghat section for at least three hours. With the number of visitors increasing due to the weekend, the same led to visitors stranded for hours both at the fort and down near the parking lot,” added a PMPML spokesperson.
Sayali Shinde, who was visiting with her friends, said, “I had to wait for three hours before I reached the foot of the fort. Buses were there but they were not moving from the top as a protest was underway.”
Ketki Zirpe, another tourist, said, “Most of the people were tired initially due to heat and then waiting for longer duration to come back.”
-
Thief escapes from Haryana police’s custody in Ludhiana
A man accused of stealing gold jewellery escaped from the custody of the Haryana Police near Sherpur, Meharban, on Saturday. The escapee, Arun of Mullanpur Dakha, had been brought to Ludhiana from Hisar for recovery of the stolen ornaments, which he allegedly stole from Ludhiana's Sherpur area on May 11. The Haryana Police had arrested Arun on May 12 from Hisar. We chased him, but he managed to escape.”
-
Pune crime branch raids illegal hookah bars, hotels for operating beyond deadline
The social security cell of the Pune crime branch has raided plush entertainment joints in Mundhwa, Yerawada and Kondhwa police station areas on Saturday as part of its four-week-long crackdowns on illegal hookah joints and hotels operating beyond the stipulated deadline. The SSC officials stated that they had received a tip-off that an illegal hookah parlour was operating in one of the joints in Kalyani Nagar at around 2.55 am.
-
Another FIR against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale over her objectionable post on Sharad Pawar
PUNE The Pune cyber police have lodged another case against actress Ketaki Chitale for defaming Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar. Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody till May 18. Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar alleged that he was attacked with the motive to circulate the video on social media. Ambedkar came under attack over his derogatory social media comments on Sharad Pawar.
-
Kashmiri Pandits’ body pays tribute to Rahul Bhat
Panun Kashmir, the frontline socio-cultural and political organisation of the “displaced” Kashmiri Pandit community, paid tribute to Rahul Bhat who was killed by terrorists in the Budgam district's Chadoora on Thursday. The organisation paid tribute to the departed soul at the statue of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjhee Hospital (Civil Hospital) Hazratganj, Park Road here on Sunday. “Panun Kashmir Lucknow condemns killing of Pt Rahul Bhat by terrorists,” said Ravi Kachru, secretary, Panun Kashmir, Lucknow.
-
Gururgam records highest maximum temperature since Haryana was formed
Gurugram: Gurugram continued to reel under the extreme heat wave, recording a maximum temperature at 48.1 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday, said the India Meteorological Department. This was the highest recorded temperature since the state of Haryana was formed on November 1, 1966. The city registered a maximum temperature of 49C on May 10, 1966, according to IMD Chandigarh. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40C and 4.5C above normal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics