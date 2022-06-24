Tourists violating safety precautions in Bhor taluka to face action

With people making a beeline for tourist spots, forts and treks during the rainy season, the Pune district administration has taken steps to check unfortunate incidents involving visitors to these places.

The administration has started awareness campaigns and will take action against those found flouting safety norms at tourist spots and forts in Bhor taluka.

“Tourists risk their lives by trekking without safety gears, take photos at risky points and going solo. We have installed boards around Bhatghar dam to prevent people from entering deep into the backwaters and other risky areas. Also, there are other spots like ‘Necklace point’ and forts in Bhor taluka where people go on trekking without taking safety measures,” said Rajendra Kachare, Bhor sub-divisional officer (SDO).

The past incidents related to tourist spots include Delhi’s Farhan Ahmed, 24, losing his life while trekking at the Duke’s Nose point in Lonavla. On May 19, five women entered the backwaters of Bhatghar dam to take photographs and got drowned.

A 22-year-old mechanical engineer Omkar Shete who had gone on a solo bike ride to Tamhini ghat is missing since the last six days.

“It is necessary for tourists and trekkers to take professional help and wear safety gears. We have put up boards at tourist spots and will take action against those entering restricted areas at Bhatghar dam backwaters,” said Kachare.