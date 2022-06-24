Tourists violating safety precautions in Bhor taluka to face action
With people making a beeline for tourist spots, forts and treks during the rainy season, the Pune district administration has taken steps to check unfortunate incidents involving visitors to these places.
The administration has started awareness campaigns and will take action against those found flouting safety norms at tourist spots and forts in Bhor taluka.
“Tourists risk their lives by trekking without safety gears, take photos at risky points and going solo. We have installed boards around Bhatghar dam to prevent people from entering deep into the backwaters and other risky areas. Also, there are other spots like ‘Necklace point’ and forts in Bhor taluka where people go on trekking without taking safety measures,” said Rajendra Kachare, Bhor sub-divisional officer (SDO).
The past incidents related to tourist spots include Delhi’s Farhan Ahmed, 24, losing his life while trekking at the Duke’s Nose point in Lonavla. On May 19, five women entered the backwaters of Bhatghar dam to take photographs and got drowned.
A 22-year-old mechanical engineer Omkar Shete who had gone on a solo bike ride to Tamhini ghat is missing since the last six days.
“It is necessary for tourists and trekkers to take professional help and wear safety gears. We have put up boards at tourist spots and will take action against those entering restricted areas at Bhatghar dam backwaters,” said Kachare.
-
Sangrur LS bypoll: CM Mann’s segment Dhuri led with 48.3% turnout
At 48.3%, Dhuri — represented by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann — recorded the highest turnout among the nine assembly segments under the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, which went to the polls on Thursday. Malerkotla was placed second with 47.7% polling and Sunam came third with 47.2%, while Barnala lagged behind with 41.4% turnout, the final figures for the byelection released on Friday revealed. Among the 50 transgender voters, only nine exercised their right.
-
Haryana Police home guard booked for rape in Fatehabad
Fatehabad police on Friday booked a home guard of the Haryana Police for allegedly raping a woman. In her complaint to the police, the victim, a resident of Fatehabad, said that a person in her locality had tested positive for Covid in 2020 and the entire lane was sealed. Fatehabad women's police station in-charge Aruna said the accused home guard has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 384, 450 and others.
-
Moderate rainfall likely in Pune over weekend
The India Meteorological Department Pune has forecasted that ghat regions may experience heavy rainfall on June 25. According to weather department officials, Pune city is also likely to experience moderate rainfall this weekend. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of India Meteorological Department Pune, said that the overcast of clouds is likely on June 25 and June 26. According to IMD officials, Pune district has a warning of heavy rainfall till June 25.
-
Punjab Budget session: Denied motion on law and order, Congress MLAs stage walkout
The Aam Aadmi Party government came under fire from the opposition Congress over the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state on the opening day of the budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday. The AAP government's defence was mounted by Sunam MLA Aman Arora who claimed a decline in the rate of crime. “This is a serious situation,” leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said.
-
SKM-led farmers hold protests against Agnipath in Haryana
On the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, hundreds of farmers associated with various farm organisations took out protest marches in different Haryana districts on Friday against the central government's Agnipath scheme introduced for recruitment in the armed forces. In Karnal, farmers led by Bharitya Kisan Union's (Tikait) Haryana president Ratan Mann took out a protest march from Jat Bhawan to mini secretariat. In Rohtak, SKM and khap leaders also actively participated in the protest.
