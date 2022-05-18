TPS hearing: Uruli Devachi landowners want residential zone at one place
Pune: Following the nod from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body in March 2022, the draft plans of two town planning schemes (TPS) were proposed in Uruli Devachi and Phursungi after incorporating the two areas post merger of 23 villages.
After giving a month for suggestions and objections from residents and landowners, the first hearing for TPS was heard at PMC with city engineer Prashant Waghmare and his team on Tuesday.
Advocate Ritesh Kulkarni, who was presented on behalf of the 25 families, said, “The TPS of Uruli Devachi is the smallest of the three with two more in Phursungi. Families demand that after getting the residential zone, they want their lands to be consolidated in one place instead of them being scattered. The PMC has proposed a garden in the design and many plot holders want their plots to face the garden. The other issue discussed was of the currently functioning businesses and warehouses which fall into the TPS, and the state they would be in.”
The hearing of land spread over 275 acres was attended by 25 families. Shankar Bhadale, a farmer represented other families, said, “The first hearing was delayed start and only objections were heard during the three hours. Of the total land 109 hectares (275 acres), PMC will use 40% and the rest will be given to us in the form of TPS, with developed roads and basic amenities. The issue of drinking water supply was discussed as there is no source for water in the area.”
-
PESCO employee held while trying to sneak tobacco into Ludhiana Central Jail
In the second such incident in 10 days, a Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation employee was arrested while trying to sneak in tobacco into the Ludhiana Central Jail complex on Monday. The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar, Bhamian Kalan. A case under Sections 42, 45 and 54 of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 7 police station.
-
Delhi govt to meet non-conforming industrial area groups, revamp on agenda
New Delhi: Industries minister Satyendar Jain will hold meetings with associations of 25 non-conforming industrial areas, including Mundka where at least 27 people died in a devastating fire in a commercial building near the industrial area, between Wednesday and Friday to discuss redevelopment of the clusters, including preparation of the layout plans, said senior government officials.
-
Pune district reports 62 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 62 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported three new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,674 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 52 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,882 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
Panel discusses names of Delhi markets to be chosen for revamp
New Delhi: The five retail markets that the Delhi government is going to select for redevelopment are likely to be from five different parts of the capital so that the growth of businesses and creation of jobs can be distributed across the national capital, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The selection committee tasked with choosing five markets for redevelopment on Tuesday deliberated on names of several markets.
-
Mundka fire: Probe finds lapses by civic staff, 3 officials suspended
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday suspended three officials and launched a vigilance inquiry against a fourth for not acting against the illegal building in Mundka where a devastating fire last Friday killed 27 people, civic officials aware of the matter said. A senior municipal official, who was part of the inquiry team, said that four-storey building was located in the extended Lal Dora area of Mundka village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics