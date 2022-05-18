TPS hearing: Uruli Devachi landowners want residential zone at one place

Pune: Following the nod from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body in March 2022, the draft plans of two town planning schemes (TPS) were proposed in Uruli Devachi and Phursungi after incorporating the two areas post merger of 23 villages.

After giving a month for suggestions and objections from residents and landowners, the first hearing for TPS was heard at PMC with city engineer Prashant Waghmare and his team on Tuesday.

Advocate Ritesh Kulkarni, who was presented on behalf of the 25 families, said, “The TPS of Uruli Devachi is the smallest of the three with two more in Phursungi. Families demand that after getting the residential zone, they want their lands to be consolidated in one place instead of them being scattered. The PMC has proposed a garden in the design and many plot holders want their plots to face the garden. The other issue discussed was of the currently functioning businesses and warehouses which fall into the TPS, and the state they would be in.”

The hearing of land spread over 275 acres was attended by 25 families. Shankar Bhadale, a farmer represented other families, said, “The first hearing was delayed start and only objections were heard during the three hours. Of the total land 109 hectares (275 acres), PMC will use 40% and the rest will be given to us in the form of TPS, with developed roads and basic amenities. The issue of drinking water supply was discussed as there is no source for water in the area.”