Traders, shopkeepers upset over being heavily fined for customers violating Covid norms

PUNE: Traders across the state are furious over the new guidelines issued by the state government in light of the threat posed by the new ‘Omicron’ variant of Covid-19 as imposition of heavy fines for violating vaccine-related norms will lead to more corruption, according to them.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued new guidelines where the owner of a shop, establishment or office will be fined Rs10,000 if a customer enters the premises without being fully vaccinated. If the shop, establishment or office is found not following Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB), it will be fined Rs50,000. The customer on the other hand will be fined Rs500 for violating CAB. The state government has made it mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated to access public places and public transport.

Lalit Gandhi, president of the Maharatta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MACCIA), said, “Traders are already facing many challenges in bringing back the business they’ve lost in the last two years due to the Covid pandemic. Many establishments have already shut and the new guidelines will make it even more difficult for us to do business as checking vaccine certificates will keep us completely busy when that is not our job.”

“The heavy penalty has left scope for corruption and pressure on traders. If anyone has to avoid paying such a high fine, the law enforcement agencies, including the police department or any other government officials will seek bribes which we have seen earlier as well,” Gandhi said.

Fatehchand Ranka, president, Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP), said, “Pune traders and all other traders and shop-owners across the state have always supported the state government in following safety measures till now. By imposing such high penalty, the government is again creating issues and we request that these high penalties on shop, office and any establishment-owners be immediately withdrawn.”

The new guidelines have been issued in light of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 – which has been named Omicron by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The variant, B.1.1.529, was first reported from South Africa, which has tagged it as a ‘variant of concern’.