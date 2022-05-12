Traffic black spots in Pune: experts demand strengthening of public transport
PUNE: A study carried out by the Pune traffic branch at the Pune university junction has found that as many as 2.81 lakh vehicles pass through this busy intersection on a daily basis. At the same time, as many as 3 lakh vehicles pass through the Hadapsar traffic junction while over 2.5 lakh vehicles pass through the Nal stop junction on an average daily basis. Daily commuters travelling through these three traffic junctions, popularly known as black spots, complain that it takes considerable time to cross these spots.
According to the data available with the traffic branch, 13 deaths have been reported at the Hadapsar junction in 12 accidents in 2022 while in 2021, as many as 20 persons were grievously injured in 19 accidents even as there was no fatality. Similarly, the Chaturshringi traffic junction saw one death in one accident in 2022 while in 2021, five persons were injured in five separate accidents. Nal stop junction saw one accident leading to one death in 2022 while five accidents saw an equal number of grievous injuries in 2021.
The issue of black spots at the Hinjewadi flyover junction, Pune university junction, Hadapsar junction and Nal stop junction had become a butt of jokes on social media after some netizens described the four spots as ‘jam spots’ where private tourist companies take tourists for tourism purposes and get them jammed. The widely shared social media post generated hilarious reactions among Twitter users.
DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “We have ensured that appropriate traffic arrangements are made at the black spots. In fact at the Pune university junction, we are undertaking several traffic awareness-related programmes to streamline traffic. There is slow moving traffic at the Pune university intersection and not much congestion is there. We are trying to wean away the commuters to use the service and internal roads to remove traffic from the main Hadapsar traffic junction and decongest the area. Also traffic cops have been deployed at the important junctions and signal synchronisation has been done to decongest these spots,” he said.
Parisar NGO trustee Sujit Patwardhan said, “Data of the number of accidents and vehicles passing through the area is not going to solve the problem of these spots. The increase in population needs good infrastructure and proper advanced planning to make life comfortable for the commuters. Rapid urbanisation is causing pollution and increase in the number of vehicles on city roads. There is a need to strengthen public transport. We have been raising these pertinent issues for the last few decades.”
Noida airport’s wins international award for best infrastructure
The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar has been awarded the Architectural Review Future Projects Best Infrastructure Award 2022'. This prestigious international award has been presented to the Greenfield airport for its passenger terminal, designed by a consortium comprising the Nordic Office of Architecture, Grimshaw Architects, Haptic Architects and STUP Consultants. According to officials, the design merges Indian warmth and hospitality with Swiss efficiency, while complementing customer comfort with sustainability and flexibility for future needs.
More demolitions in parts of south Delhi; drive aborted at Seelampur
Demolition drives against illegal encroachments were carried out across the city on Wednesday, with structures cleared in South Delhi's Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony, Ayanagar and Chhatarpur, although officials had to abort their attempt at northeast Delhi's Seelampur, with the East Delhi municipal corporation saying it did not have adequate police backup. EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said the civic body removed encroachments on the stretch between Karkardooma and Rishabh Vihar, where he said, one bulldozer and eight trucks were deployed.
Man sells wife’s jewellery after being forced to pay ₹3L to instant loan apps
Police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified persons after a 44-year-old IT professional of Sector 7 alleged harassment, public shaming and threats by representatives of certain loan provider apps. Police said Vishal Diwan, the complainant took a loan of about ₹24,000 via five apps in October and was forced to pay back ₹3.5 lakh to 10 more apps within a month due to the high rate of interest.
Delhi: Man faces action for giving communal colour to act by vandals
Legal action was taken against a 48-year-old resident of north-west Delhi's Mahendra Park for allegedly making a police control room call that “targeted a community” and gave an allegedly communal colour to an act of mischief, the police said on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the police received a call at 6.15am on Wednesday reporting that “Muslim boys” had broken the windows of vehicles in the Mahendra Park area.
DJB to automate sewage pumping stations to avoid overflow, says Jain
Jain said in such a situation, the time at which to start the treatment plants can be easily ascertained so that the sewage is pumped towards the treatment plant, thereby doing away with any backflow or overflow into the sewer line. As soon as the sewer water reaches crosses the threshold, DJB officials will get the information through the monitoring device, in case the pump hasn't been switched on.
