Traffic black spots in Pune: experts demand strengthening of public transport

PUNE: A study carried out by the Pune traffic branch at the Pune university junction has found that as many as 2.81 lakh vehicles pass through this busy intersection on a daily basis. At the same time, as many as 3 lakh vehicles pass through the Hadapsar traffic junction while over 2.5 lakh vehicles pass through the Nal stop junction on an average daily basis. Daily commuters travelling through these three traffic junctions, popularly known as black spots, complain that it takes considerable time to cross these spots.

According to the data available with the traffic branch, 13 deaths have been reported at the Hadapsar junction in 12 accidents in 2022 while in 2021, as many as 20 persons were grievously injured in 19 accidents even as there was no fatality. Similarly, the Chaturshringi traffic junction saw one death in one accident in 2022 while in 2021, five persons were injured in five separate accidents. Nal stop junction saw one accident leading to one death in 2022 while five accidents saw an equal number of grievous injuries in 2021.

The issue of black spots at the Hinjewadi flyover junction, Pune university junction, Hadapsar junction and Nal stop junction had become a butt of jokes on social media after some netizens described the four spots as ‘jam spots’ where private tourist companies take tourists for tourism purposes and get them jammed. The widely shared social media post generated hilarious reactions among Twitter users.

DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “We have ensured that appropriate traffic arrangements are made at the black spots. In fact at the Pune university junction, we are undertaking several traffic awareness-related programmes to streamline traffic. There is slow moving traffic at the Pune university intersection and not much congestion is there. We are trying to wean away the commuters to use the service and internal roads to remove traffic from the main Hadapsar traffic junction and decongest the area. Also traffic cops have been deployed at the important junctions and signal synchronisation has been done to decongest these spots,” he said.

Parisar NGO trustee Sujit Patwardhan said, “Data of the number of accidents and vehicles passing through the area is not going to solve the problem of these spots. The increase in population needs good infrastructure and proper advanced planning to make life comfortable for the commuters. Rapid urbanisation is causing pollution and increase in the number of vehicles on city roads. There is a need to strengthen public transport. We have been raising these pertinent issues for the last few decades.”