Traffic changes at University square worsen at peak hour

PUNE The traffic through the Pune University Square and the connecting roads to Pashan, Baner and Ganeshkhind Road — which see some of heaviest traffic volumes in the city — was changed on experimental basis on Thursday for the proposed work on integrated project to construct a double storey flyover, grade separators and underpass.

During the HT spot visit, we observed that the traffic diversions on the Savitribai Phule Pune Unīversity chowk began on a smooth note only to worsen during the peak hour returning traffic towards Baner and Pashan.

Throughout the day, there was very limited stoppage of traffic except at the SPPU chowk where commuters who used to make a U –turn at the signal for going into SPPU or towards Ganeshkhind road, which led to confusion. The warden and police were on tenterhooks, managing the onslaught of one-way traffic from the now wide Baner road and dissuading the U-turn commuters, requesting them to drive further until the Millennium Gate of the University for turning.

“Diversion of the traffic began at noon and initially, it was smooth flowing, but during the evening rush hour, we faced a slight problem with many of the commuters still trying to drive straight towards Baner. It will take time for commuters to get used to this one-way idea. We will be monitoring the chowk for the next few days,” said PSI Arvind Chavan, Chatuhshringi Traffic division.

Traffic police Shivram Bamble who came on duty at 3pm said, “The traffic police have been pulled in from other parts of the city and they have been divided in two shifts, 7 am to 3 pm and 3 pm to 11 pm, we have a total of six police personnel along with wardens to help manage the traffic.”

Many of the Baner and Balewadi residents had mixed reactions to the diversion. Vaishali Patkar, who commutes from Mhalunge said, “Usually to go to my office on Senapati Bapat road, it takes me two-three signal halts, but today because of the one way on Baner road, it was quick, but returning will be a problem as the roads are not wide at Abhimanshree society which is the connecting road to Pashan and Baner.”

“Confusion about which barricaded route to follow led to traffic snarls at peak hours.The traffic coming from SB road merges together with those going towards Aundh, Baner and commuters are confused, Then there are those who are trying to make a U-turn and slowing traffic further,” said Sarang Wable.