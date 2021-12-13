Traffic congestion on new alternate routes irks Chandni chowk and Sus-Pashan commuters

PUNE Heavy traffic on the alternate routes near Chandni chowk and Pashan-Sus flyover bridge is making commuting during peak hours a huge hassle for citizens. With offices resuming, these routes are noticing heavy rush causing traffic snarls everyday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With flyover and metro work going on at Chandni chowk, the service road from Kothrud which connects to Satara road has been closed. People coming from Bhugaon, NDA and Kothrud have to take the highway for daily commuting, causing a severe inconvenience.

The alternate route near Sus-Pashan under construction flyover bridge is no less than a bumpy ride with the road riddled with potholes, thus causing overcrowing of vehicles. The alternate route is from the Hyundai showroom, Sus road via Supreme HQ building to Nanawre subway.

When both of these routes were finalised , partial restrictions of Covid-19 were still in place, so commuters did not face trouble while commuting but now things are very different. The work of Sus-Pashan highway was expected to be completed by November 2021, however due to the pandemic, the deadline has been extended and now it is expected to be completed by April 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have informed the city traffic police, regarding the daily traffic jams which have increased in the last one month after Diwali break on both the alternate routes. At few places traffic police are deployed, while they will be increasing the bandobast to streamline the traffic,” said an official from the PMC’s project department.

Bharat Bharambe who travels between Pune to Satara every day, said,“The highway gets overcrowded while coming back to Satara every evening. The traffic jam starts at Warje. On Sunday my car was stuck for more than an hour near Chandini chowk. It takes nearly 40-50 minutes every day to cover that stretch.”

Sachin Vani who stays at Pashan said “Regional traffic police officials need to be there to maintain the traffic on road as two-wheelers are crossing speed limit and overtaking from the wrong sides. Currently traffic discipline is missing from this alternate route which is causing more jams.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More traffic diversion

With slab work of Sus-Pashan flyover set to commence in January, Pune Municipal Corporation’s project official and city traffic police are finalising a plan to divert the traffic. “It will be a difficult task again as traffic movement will need to stop completely, like we did when the pillar was demolished, the work will only start after the plan is finalised,” said the official from the city traffic police.