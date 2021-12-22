Traffic diversions for Metro work on Baner-Pashan road from today

PUNE As the work on the flyover of Metro (Hinjewadi to Baner route) will commence from Thursday vehicular movement will be diverted on Baner-Pashan road to keep the traffic moving at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) chowk.

The barricades will be placed on Thursday to create a rotary movement at Abhimaanshree Society to travel to Pashan and Baner, as per traffic police officials.

“We have created a rotary route for people travelling to Pashan and Baner with one route going from Chaturshringi, Modern College towards Pashan, where people who wish to go to Baner will turn to Abhimanshree Society and then left towards Baner for those wishing to go towards SPPU. The same will apply for people travelling from Pashan to SPPU chowk, thus making sure there is no standstill and chaos,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic Rahul Shrirame.

“Once we barricade the entire stretch of the Baner road, Abhimanshree Society till SPPU chowk will be one lane. We will also study the experience of the commuters regarding the traffic corrections if needed, but the rotary one way will be a permanent for the next three to four years,” added Shrirame.

He further added that following a discussion with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pune municipal commissioner, there will be an additional 200 wardens deployed with the 100 wardens starting from Thursday.

“It’s a good decision to ease the traffic and I appreciate that the traffic police have planned it in advance. It is not a long detour so it will not be inconvenient for the residents of Baner, Balewadi, Mahalunge,” said Sangeetha Baheti, a resident of Baner.

The traffic from Aundh Bremen chowk to Raj Bhavan road will not be hampered, but the traffic police have made the road leading to Bhosale nagar from Cosmos Bank as one way for traffic. Heavy vehicles have been banned from coming on to Baner chowk to Abhimanshree Society from 7 am to 11 pm and no parking and no halting will be allowed on both sides of the Raj Bhavan road starting from Rajiv Gandhi bridge to SPPU chowk.