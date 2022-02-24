Traffic police slap two-wheeler rider in Nana peth, DCP orders probe

PUNE Residents have reacted sharply to a video of a traffic policeman slapping a youth near Sant Kabir chowk in Nana peth on Thursday evening.

A video where a traffic cop slapping and manhandling a two-wheeler rider has gone viral on social media evoking angry reactions from residents.

Eyewitnesses who shot the video commented that the incident was in bad taste.

In the video, two traffic police personnel are seen, wherein one of the constables is seen slapping the victim in full public view.

Rahul Srirame, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “The two-wheeler rider had violated the traffic rules and did not possess a valid driving license. He paid ₹5,000 as a fine to the traffic department. The concerned person had parked his two-wheeler along the road and the same fell on one of the traffic constables. There was a verbal fight after which the assault has taken place.”

“I have ordered an inquiry into the incident and action will be taken,” he said.

The two police constables were summoned by the DCP office on Thursday evening.