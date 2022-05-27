Traffic snarls at Chandni chowk irk commuters

PUNE Chandni chowk was an abyss. Now, anyone who visits the area, has to deal with deafening traffic noise and worse, traffic snarls. The ongoing metro, flyover work and resumption of IT offices in Hinjewadi have caused traffic snarls in the area.

The situation is terrible claim daily commuters. Earlier, if one had to cover the 12-km distance between Chandni chowk to Radha chowk, Baner it would take 23 mins, now it takes 50 mins. Generally, vehicles slow down from Navle bridge and situation remains same till Bhumkar chowk. The congestion occurs as vehicles comes from Mulshi, Paud road, Baner, and all vehicles cannot pass the stretch at once, thus slowing down the traffic, said commuters.

VK Kubade, police Inspector (traffic), Hinjewadi police said, “We have made few changes to decongest traffic. Now, there are less snarls as compared to earlier set up. However, traffic moves at a slow pace, with no frequent traffic jams.”

Traffic police has allowed traffic movement from Chandni chowk to Kothrud. Barricades are also removed while turning from Chandni chowk to Bavdhan.

“It is a perception that, the traffic congestion at Chandni chowk is due to the construction of grade separator and poor management, but the chaos will continue even after the construction is over. Due to lack of importance to public transport, more vehicles will get added to the city making it congested, said Pranjali Deshpande, architect and sustainable mobility expert.”

“The recent case of Nal stop flyover has proved that flyovers do not reduce traffic congestion, but create chaos. Rather than using the acquired space at Chandni chowk for metro extension and multimodal hub, the authorities are constructing vehicular grade separators. Punekars should strongly demand to improve public transport and stop building grade separators,” added Deshpande.

Parth Paygude, a regular commuter on this route said, “Coming back to Warje from my office at Hinjewadi has become chaotic. I now spend two hours in traffic, while commuting to and fro.”

Another commuter Radhika Gamare said, “While returning from Mahableshwar, from Navle bridge to Balewadi, it takes us an hour. Whereas it should not take us more than 20 mins.”