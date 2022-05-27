Traffic snarls at Chandni chowk irk commuters
PUNE Chandni chowk was an abyss. Now, anyone who visits the area, has to deal with deafening traffic noise and worse, traffic snarls. The ongoing metro, flyover work and resumption of IT offices in Hinjewadi have caused traffic snarls in the area.
The situation is terrible claim daily commuters. Earlier, if one had to cover the 12-km distance between Chandni chowk to Radha chowk, Baner it would take 23 mins, now it takes 50 mins. Generally, vehicles slow down from Navle bridge and situation remains same till Bhumkar chowk. The congestion occurs as vehicles comes from Mulshi, Paud road, Baner, and all vehicles cannot pass the stretch at once, thus slowing down the traffic, said commuters.
VK Kubade, police Inspector (traffic), Hinjewadi police said, “We have made few changes to decongest traffic. Now, there are less snarls as compared to earlier set up. However, traffic moves at a slow pace, with no frequent traffic jams.”
Traffic police has allowed traffic movement from Chandni chowk to Kothrud. Barricades are also removed while turning from Chandni chowk to Bavdhan.
“It is a perception that, the traffic congestion at Chandni chowk is due to the construction of grade separator and poor management, but the chaos will continue even after the construction is over. Due to lack of importance to public transport, more vehicles will get added to the city making it congested, said Pranjali Deshpande, architect and sustainable mobility expert.”
“The recent case of Nal stop flyover has proved that flyovers do not reduce traffic congestion, but create chaos. Rather than using the acquired space at Chandni chowk for metro extension and multimodal hub, the authorities are constructing vehicular grade separators. Punekars should strongly demand to improve public transport and stop building grade separators,” added Deshpande.
Parth Paygude, a regular commuter on this route said, “Coming back to Warje from my office at Hinjewadi has become chaotic. I now spend two hours in traffic, while commuting to and fro.”
Another commuter Radhika Gamare said, “While returning from Mahableshwar, from Navle bridge to Balewadi, it takes us an hour. Whereas it should not take us more than 20 mins.”
Pune district reports 49 new Covid cases on Thursday
PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 49 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 681,135 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths by Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,761 cases so far and 3,627 deaths. Pune rural has reported 425,750 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths. In Pune district, there are 1,454,646 Covid cases.
Bhim Army chief visits LU to express solidarity with Dalit prof
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday visited Lucknow University campus to express solidarity with Dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan who was attacked by students for Ravi Kant's alleged remark on Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi controversy while participating in an online debate show. Azad reached the university and went straight to the Hindi department to meet the Dalit professor.
Haryana told to take action against grossly polluting industries
Taking note of the slow progress in action against grossly polluting industries (GPIs) of the state, the Central Pollution Control Board has issued strict directions to hSPCB for stipulating compliance of the orders. In the six cases of bypass of effluent, non-operational effluent treatment plants by industries reported by technical institutes in inspection, action was initiated on only one industry, despite details having been forwarded to the HSPCB.
Protests in Mandya, Chamarajanagar amid textbook row
Protests poured into the streets of districts like Mandya and Chamarajanagar, among other places, on Thursday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the books and removing chapters on pro-Hindutva voices in it. The Samana Manaskara Vedike (people with equal mindsets), a protesting group, burnt copies of the 10th standard books on Sanjay circle in Mandya, about 100 kms from Bengaluru.
5 teachers among 7 detained for Class 10 question paper leak in Karnataka: Cops
As many as seven people, including the principal of a school, a journalist, and four teachers in Magadi Taluk of Ramanagara district of Karnataka, have been detained on the charge of leaking question papers of the recently concluded 10th standard examination, police officials said. The exams were conducted in March and April and the results announced recently. However, it turned out recently that the question papers were leaked in many places.
