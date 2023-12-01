Trailblazer PoP girl cadets will complete NDA training in spring 2025

Pune: The Khetarpal Ground at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla marked a historic moment as the first batch of 15 girl cadets took part in the passing out parade (PoP) along with the male cadets. President Droupadi Murmu presents award to a girl cadet at the 145th Course at the NDA on Thursday. First batch of 15 girl cadets took part in the PoP along with the male cadets. (HT)

President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the PoP of the 145th Course at the NDA on Thursday.

Besides the 15, four girl cadets were assigned other duties.

Though the girl cadets took part in the autumn and winter PoPs in their first year, they marched in step before the reviewing officer for the first time in their second year on Thursday. The cadets will undergo three years of military-cum-academic training at NDA.

Of the 19 girl cadets admitted in the first batch at the NDA, 10 are trained to join the Army, six the Air Force and three for the Navy. The current batch is part of the 148th course scheduled to pass out in May 2025.

At NDA, most part of the military training activities of boy and girl cadets have been done together in a gender-neutral manner since June 2022. The training methodology already exists in other pre-commissioning training academics like the Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai, Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala and Air Force Academy (AFA) Hyderabad. The age profile of girl cadets at NDA is younger, as they join the academy on completion of their Class XII exam. Besides marching, the girl cadets are made abreast with parade activities like manning the mast, commentary, guiding guests during the parade.