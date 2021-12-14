Travel bug beats the Covid bug: Bookings at resorts for Christmas and New Year in full swing

PUNE Despite the rising Covid cases and fear of Omicron, the travel bug among people has not taken a beating. Bookings at resorts for Christmas and New Year’s Eve have already started.

Resorts of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) in the coastal area of Konkan are drawing interest from many people. According to MTDC officials, bookings at the seaside resorts in Ganapatipule, Tarkarli, Harihareshwar are almost full for the holiday season. Hill stations such as Matheran, Mahabaleshwar, Malshej Ghat remain popular destinations. Bookings at the resorts in proximity of Pune are also filling up.

“Many have planned the tours after December 18. For the weekend of Christmas that is Dec 25, almost 95% bookings have been done. This year, people are interested in resorts on the coastal side. People like to visit the sea sides and our resorts at Kunkeshwar, Velneshwar, Harihareshwar are 90% full. Hilly destinations such Matheran,Malshej and Mahabaleshwar are also in demand and 95% bookings have already been made,” said Deepak Harne, regional manager MTDC Pune.

To make the stay more interesting MTDC has planned several other activities during the stay. “Adhering to the Covid protocols we are arranging many shows. Now our website also has been updated. Also, our rates remain the same throughout the season. We are going to arrange cultural programmes at each destination. There will be interesting games for the children as well. For adults there will be folk musical performances,” added Harne.

Resorts in the scenic areas of Maval and Mulshi have also geared up for the upcoming season. “We are arranging a special Bollywood night for New Year’s Eve. For Christmas almost 70% of the rooms have already been booked. We also have 45 tents. After Covid, the response this year is not disappointing,” said Anup Pasalkar, owner of Maval Adventure resort on Panshet road.

Owners of private resorts are hoping that Covid-induced curbs would not affect the season. “I think people are still in a confusing state of mind. Let’s hope that there will not be any more restrictions,” said Amol Gandhi, owner of Zen Spring Resort in Mulshi.