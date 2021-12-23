Travelling to Mundhwa-Keshavnagar? The tougher task is on the road

PUNE The Mundhwa-Keshavnagar stretch in east Pune has turned into a commuters nightmare. With traffic snarls and bumper-to-bumper traffic being reported all throughout the day, commuters are stuck for hours at the junction. Traffic jams happen daily between 8 am and 10 pm and sometimes stretch to 11.30 pm.

Commuters are struggling to reach their destinations, both towards Ahmednagar road and also towards Hadapsar, Wanowrie, NIBM, Camp and other areas. According to civil society members , more than 10,000 two, four and other types of vehicles including trucks, trolleys and multi-axle vehicles pass through that road on a daily basis.

The situation spirals out of control every day that residents who live in houses along the road have reported smoke flakes settling on the rooftops and inside the house early in the morning.

A spot visit by HT revealed that Hadapsar-Kharadi bypass which passes through Mundhwa and the stretch from Mahatma Phule chowk till Lonkar School was overcrowded all throughout the day, with no or less enforcement by the traffic authorities.

Residents of the area complained that traffic volume has gone up by more than 80 per cent during the past one year with no concrete steps being undertaken either by the PMC or the Pune Traffic branch to alleviate their sufferings. The residents complained of incessant honking and pollution affecting their health, with no check up being done by the PMC health department.

Devidas Lonkar, an area resident said “ We have to take a one km long route to reach our house which is very troublesome. There is an urgent need to erect a grade separator or a flyover at Mahatma Phule chowk to decongest traffic. Also, the PMC must carry out free health checks for residents who are facing issues because of the faulty planning of the authorities.”

Sagar Bhandari, another resident, pointed out that senior citizens, women and children were facing the worst ordeal due to PMCs inaction and lack of enforcement by the traffic authorities. “ The pollution levels are rising and authorities must carry out periodic checks and ensure that pollution levels are brought down at the earliest.”

Amrita Sharma, a resident said, “Earlier there was space outside the house for children to play, now that has been taken over by the ever-expanding road. The rapid urbanisation undertaken by the PMC has resulted in a mess in Mundhwa.”

DCP (Traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “We are in talks with the PMC and all the stakeholders including experts. We have taken a lot of follow ups with the authorities and will increase the number of policemen for managing traffic. Also, there are cases related to encroachments which need to be dealt with legally so that smooth flow of traffic is expected in the future.”

Box

Head: For a smooth commute

-Increase the number of traffic cops

-CCTV surveillance

-Adjusting timings of three vital signals on the stretch

-Expansion of the road on Mula-Mutha river bridge

-Construction of flyover or grade separator