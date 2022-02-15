Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Travelling via internal roads adds to traffic mess at Gadital chowk, residents suffer

Most vehicles that would usually pass through the main road, have now started travelling through the narrow internal lanes around Hadapsar
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has closed down the Gadital flyover bridge for the repair works since February 5. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 05:16 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE For Sunil Sadigle and his family it has become difficult to move out of their residential building after 5.30 pm , reason being the closed Gadital chowk flyover in Hadapsar. Sadigle resides in the bylanes that connect the flyover. Since the flyover is shut for vehicular movement, most vehicles that would usually pass through the main road, have now started travelling through the narrow internal lanes around Hadapsar.

“The lane we reside in is parallel to the main Hadapsar road under the flyover bridge. Due to flyover closure, commuters now travel through the bylanes. There are residential societies around, and the road is narrow, leading to traffic. More so, if a heavy vehicle is stuck at a turn, it leads to traffic jams that lasts for hours. There is complete mismanagement of traffic and all residents are suffering due to it. We have stopped leaving society premises after 5.30 pm wherein peak hours lead to major traffic jams,” said Sadigle

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has closed down the Gadital flyover bridge for the repair works since February 5. The repair works will take one month and till that time the flyover will remain closed for public use. The Pune traffic police have diverted the vehicular movement and given alternative options to people to skip the Gadital chowk. Still, the residents staying around the Hadapsar area have to go through the Gadital chowk.

Another resident Manasi Chowdhary said, “Our home is near Gadital chowk in the internal lanes and vehicular movement has increased drastically since last week. We are not allowing our children to go downstairs or around the lanes as there is a heavy rush of vehicles. PMC should complete the repair works of the flyover as soon as possible, as all the residents residing around the flyover bridge are fed up.”

