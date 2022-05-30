Tri-services have invested heavily in next-generation war-fighting machines: Air Force chief
Pune: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, said that warfare is undergoing a fundamental change with the emergence of new technology and radically newer doctrines and the country’s security dynamics involves multi-faceted threats and challenges. Multi-domain capabilities are required to deal with these challenges, the Air chief said.
Chaudhari was speaking after reviewing the Passing Out Parade of 142nd course of National Defence Academy (NDA) near Khadakwasla on Monday.
“You will need to stay abreast with technological advancements, for which you will have to study, research and analyse. Your quest for knowledge must continue unabated after you pass out from here,” he told the cadets.
“All three services have invested heavily in next-generation war-fighting machines. You, as future operators of these highly potent systems, need to be fully conversant with them which can be achieved only through rigorous training, dedication and a professional approach,” he said.
The Air chief said that as future officers, cadets must develop an understanding of this complex and dynamic world through the study of military history, geo-politics and international affairs. “This can be possible only if you inculcate good reading habits. You will get ample opportunities to perform, excel and nurture your professional competence, if you have the will and the fortitude,” he said.
Of the 907 cadets who participated in the parade, 317 were from the passing out course. This included 212 Army cadets, 36 Naval cadets and 69 Air Force cadets with 19 from friendly foreign countries (Bhutan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Sudan).
Academy Cadet Adjutant Abhimanyu Singh won the President’s Gold Medal for standing first in the overall order of merit. Battalion Cadet Adjutant Arvind Chauhan won the President’s Silver Medal and Squadron Cadet Captain Nitin Sharmawon the President’s Bronze Medal. MIKE Squadron bagged the prestigious ‘Chiefs of Staff Banner’ for being the champion squadron presented during the parade.
Every year, two batches of cadets pass from the military academy based at Khadakwasla in Pune and continue with another year of re-commissioning training at the academies of their respective forces.
