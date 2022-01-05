Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

Truck collides with defunct toll plaza in Pune; no casualties reported

The injured man was driving a heavy truck towards Pune in the early morning hours of Wednesday when he drove into the empty toll plaza. The man fell out through the windshield as the truck fell on its left side
A heavy truck collided with the defunct structure of a toll plaza in Kavdipath area of Pune on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 10:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A heavy truck collided with the defunct structure of a toll plaza in Kavdipath area of Pune on Wednesday. No casualties were reported in the incident, as per the police.

“The man did not sustain any serious injury so we have not recorded his name. He was administered with first aid at a local hospital and let go. We called for a crane and moved the truck to clear the traffic jam that happened after the accident,” said police sub-inspector Sadashiv Gaikwad of Lonikalbhor police station.

The injured man was driving a heavy truck towards Pune in the early morning hours of Wednesday when he drove into the empty toll plaza. The man fell out through the windshield as the truck fell on its left side.

The incident was recorded at the Lonikalbhor police station.

