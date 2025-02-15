Menu Explore
Truck driver runs over & kills man following dispute

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2025 06:32 AM IST

A truck driver in Wagholi killed a man after an argument over a hotel bill escalated. The accused has been arrested, police confirm.

A shocking incident unfolded near a warehouse in Wagholi where a container truck driver deliberately ran over and killed a man following an argument over a hotel bill. The incident was reported at around 10.15 pm on Thursday at Katkewadi in the Wagholi area of Pune city.

According to the police, the accused, Ram Dutta Puri, 25, a truck driver, has been booked based on a complaint filed by Ramchandra Shivram Pole, 44, also a truck driver. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)


According to the police, the accused, Ram Dutta Puri, 25, a truck driver, has been booked based on a complaint filed by Ramchandra Shivram Pole, 44, also a truck driver. The victim, Parmeshwar Devraye, was deliberately run over and killed by Puri.

The police investigation revealed that Puri and Devraye got into an argument over a bill at a local hotel during which, Devraye slapped Puri, infuriating the latter. Incensed, Puri started his container truck and sped toward Devraye, hitting him at high speed and running him over, killing him on the spot.

A case has been registered at the Wagholi police station and the accused has been taken into custody, police officials said.

