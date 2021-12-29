Truck that crushed 3 pedestrians in Pune set ablaze by unknown persons

PUNE The truck that crushed three pedestrians to death on Tuesday, was vandalised and then set ablaze by unknown persons, said officials on Wednesday.

According to officials, the Sinhgad police have traced down the owner of the truck and recorded their statement. The truck which was stationed at the accident spot near Navale bridge chowk, was vandalised and then set on fire on Wednesday, In the afternoon, the half-gutted truck was moved from the spot in the afternoon by the police.

“The truck owner has not registered any complaint with the police. We will register the offense after receiving a complaint. As of now, it is not known who set the truck on fire and for what reasons,” said senior police inspector Yusuf Shaikh of Sinhgad road police station.

According to officials, the unidentified persons first vandalised the truck by throwing stones, causing damage to the windows and windshield. The persons then set fire to the cabin and engine compartment. No one was injured in the incident.

“The officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) have studied the mechanical aspects of the truck and we are waiting for their reports for further legal action. Also a fire audit of the truck will be conducted by the fire brigade department,” added Shaikh,

Sub-inspector Amol Kale of Sinhgad road police said, “We have tracked down the truck owner. A team is searching for the truck driver and we have received information about his whereabouts. We will track him down and arrest him soon.”

During a visit to the accident spot, HT found that commuters are risking their lives by still standing on the highway to board their company buses to ravel towards Shirval and Satara.

The truck carrying industrial equipment from Pimpri to Satara, hurtled down almost 600m in a reverse mode on the Bhumkar bridge near Navale bridge chowk on the bypass highway, running over three people and hitting a car and two SUVs before coming to a halt at 9am on Tuesday.