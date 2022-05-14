Truck-trailer mishap holds up Mumbai-Pune expressway traffic for two hours

A truck and a trailer collided near a traffic police post in Borghat section of the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Friday. The trailer overturned due to the impact of the accident causing a two-hour traffic jam on the high-speed corridor. Later, vehicle movement resumed after the heavy vehicles were cleared with the help of cranes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No casualty was reported, according to the police.

On Monday, a gas tanker overturned near the Khopoli exit point on the expressway (e-way) and hit two cars coming from the opposite lane claiming three lives and two others injured. Traffic was cleared two hours after the mishap.