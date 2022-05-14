Truck-trailer mishap holds up Mumbai-Pune expressway traffic for two hours
A truck and a trailer collided near a traffic police post in Borghat section of the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Friday. The trailer overturned due to the impact of the accident causing a two-hour traffic jam on the high-speed corridor. Later, vehicle movement resumed after the heavy vehicles were cleared with the help of cranes.
No casualty was reported, according to the police.
On Monday, a gas tanker overturned near the Khopoli exit point on the expressway (e-way) and hit two cars coming from the opposite lane claiming three lives and two others injured. Traffic was cleared two hours after the mishap.
-
Kidney swap case: Charity commissioner initiates enquiry against Ruby Hall Clinic
PUNE A day after the Pune city police booked 15 doctors and senior officials of Ruby Hall Clinic in the alleged kidney racket case, another enquiry has been initiated into the case by the charity commissioner. Ruby Hall Clinic was the first to issue an official police complaint in the case as the complainant (woman donor) began approaching the media in connection with it.
-
Ludhiana: After years of neglect, martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home finally gets long overdue attention
After many years of neglect, martyr Sukhdev Thapar's ancestral home in Naughara is set to welcome high-profile guests over the weekend. While Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will carry out a march from the party's office at Clock Tower to Naughara to pay tribute to the martyr on Saturday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to visit the house on Sunday on the occasion of Sukhdev's 115th birth anniversary.
-
Navale bridge-Katraj chowk: Nightmare for vehicle users as road repairs drag for two years
Work on the service roads of the bypass highway between Navale bridge and Katraj chowk has left the stretch a nightmare for vehicle users. The bypass highway extension work and service road repairs between Katraj chowk and Navale bridge chowk is going on for two years, and commuters risk their lives while using the stretch that has reported many accidents in the past.
-
Haryana grants relaxation to allow defaulting contractors to resume mining
In a controversial move, the Haryana government on Thursday allowed defaulting mining contractors in the state to resume mining operations by granting relaxation for the payment of dues. There are 20 mining contractors who have defaulted on payment for more than six months while 16 have not payment for 3-6 months. There are 12 contractors who have not paid for less than three months.
-
No explosives in object found at Pune railway station, says police commissioner
A suspicious object was found at Pune railway station Friday morning after which the area near platform number 1 was sealed by the police and the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot. A railway worker first spotted the object at 10.26am, after which he immediately informed the railway protection force about it. By the time the object was checked and taken away from the spot, it was 12 noon.
