Trust objects to extension of Katraj-Swargate underground metro route

Members of the Sadguru Santvarya Yogiraj Shankar Maharaj Samadhi Trust have raised objections to the planned underground extension of Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) line-1 from Swargate to Katraj, demanding that the track be routed away from the temple, and the monastery. The trust demanded that the track be routed away from the temple, and the monastery. (HT PHOTO)

Satish Kokate, secretary of the Trust, said, “Maha-Metro engineers presented route maps to trustees and devotees on February 4. However, these maps do not clearly indicate the track’s exact distance from the Samadhi. We have requested Maha-Metro to mark the route with a white line for clarity.”

Sadguru Shankar Maharaj attained Samadhi on April 28, 1947, and a Hemadpanthi-style stone sanctum was later built around his tomb. The trust fears that metro construction beneath the site could pose a threat to the Samadhi and temple premises.

“We demand that the metro station near the monastery be also named after Sadguru Shankar Maharaj,” said Kokate.

Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Maha-Metro, said, “We have discussed the issue with the Sadguru Shankar Maharaj Trust members and have taken their concerns into account. We will soon find a solution to the concern.”